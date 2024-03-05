Active Stocks
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 577.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.55 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was 582.85, the close price was 577.85, the high was 583.9, and the low was 576. The market capitalization was 38780.12 crore. The 52-week high was 813, and the 52-week low was 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 137155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:04:56 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹577.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume was 137,155 shares with a closing price of 577.85.

