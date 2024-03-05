Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 577.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.55 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was ₹582.85, the close price was ₹577.85, the high was ₹583.9, and the low was ₹576. The market capitalization was ₹38780.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹813, and the 52-week low was ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 137155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:04:56 AM IST
