Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 629.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 623.1 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 629.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 629.2 and a low of 617. The market capitalization of the bank is 41,671.34 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 813, while the 52-week low is 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 208,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹623.1, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹629.15

As of the current data, the stock price of AU Small Finance Bank is 623.1. It has experienced a decrease of -0.96% in percentage change and a net change of -6.05.

06 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹629.15 on last trading day

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 208,874 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 629.15.

