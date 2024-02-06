Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹629.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹629.2 and a low of ₹617. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹41,671.34 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 208,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.