Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank stock sees decline in trading today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was ₹590.45, the close price was ₹579.8, the high was ₹590.45, and the low was ₹570.8. The market capitalization was ₹38271.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹813 and a 52-week low of ₹548.15. The BSE volume was 169123 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.