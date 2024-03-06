Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank stock sees decline in trading today

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 571.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 569.15 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was ₹590.45, the close price was ₹579.8, the high was ₹590.45, and the low was ₹570.8. The market capitalization was ₹38271.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹813 and a 52-week low of ₹548.15. The BSE volume was 169123 shares traded.
06 Mar 2024, 09:42:56 AM IST
Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹569.15, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹571.95
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹569.15 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -2.8.
06 Mar 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST
Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
0.11%
3 Months
-29.33%
6 Months
-20.03%
YTD
-27.39%
1 Year
-8.45%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03:46 AM IST
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹571.95, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹579.8
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹571.95, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -7.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:08:10 AM IST
Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹579.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for AU Small Finance Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 169,123 shares and the closing price was ₹579.8.
