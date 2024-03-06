Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank stock sees decline in trading today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was ₹590.45, the close price was ₹579.8, the high was ₹590.45, and the low was ₹570.8. The market capitalization was ₹38271.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹813 and a 52-week low of ₹548.15. The BSE volume was 169123 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|-29.33%
|6 Months
|-20.03%
|YTD
|-27.39%
|1 Year
|-8.45%
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹571.95, with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -7.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for AU Small Finance Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 169,123 shares and the closing price was ₹579.8.
