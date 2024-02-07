Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 616.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 617.6 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, the open price of Au Small Finance Bank was 621.75, and the close price was 623.1. The stock reached a high of 621.75 and a low of 613. The market capitalization of the bank is 41,236.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, and the 52-week low is 548.15. The total BSE volume for the day was 99,934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹617.6, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹616.6

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 617.6. It has experienced a 0.16 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.

07 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹623.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for AU Small Finance Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 99,934 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 623.1.

