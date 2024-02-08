Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Surges in Trading Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹617.6 and closed at ₹616.6. The stock saw a high of ₹622.3 and a low of ₹612.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹41,397.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 89,735 shares were traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.