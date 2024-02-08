Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 616.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 617.6 and closed at 616.6. The stock saw a high of 622.3 and a low of 612.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 41,397.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, while the 52-week low is 548.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 89,735 shares were traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹619, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹616.6

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 619, with a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.4 units.

08 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹616.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,735. The closing price for the day was 616.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!