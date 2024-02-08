Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Surges in Trading Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹617.6 and closed at ₹616.6. The stock saw a high of ₹622.3 and a low of ₹612.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹41,397.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 89,735 shares were traded for the day.
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹619, with a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.4 units.
On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 89,735.
