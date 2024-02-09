Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -3.74 %. The stock closed at 619 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.85 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 620 and closed at 619. The highest price reached during the day was 625.6, while the lowest was 594.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 39,855.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, while the 52-week low is 548.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a volume of 392,555 shares was traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

