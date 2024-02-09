Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹620 and closed at ₹619. The highest price reached during the day was ₹625.6, while the lowest was ₹594.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹39,855.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a volume of 392,555 shares was traded.

