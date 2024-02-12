Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹599.6 and closed at ₹595.85. The stock reached a high of ₹606 and a low of ₹592.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹40,373.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total of 148,835 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.