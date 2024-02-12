Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹599.6 and closed at ₹595.85. The stock reached a high of ₹606 and a low of ₹592.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹40,373.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total of 148,835 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|3 Months
|-21.71%
|6 Months
|-14.33%
|YTD
|-23.3%
|1 Year
|-5.77%
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹603.6, which represents a 1.3% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 7.75.
On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 148,835. The closing price for the stock was ₹595.85.
