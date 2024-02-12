Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 595.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 603.6 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 599.6 and closed at 595.85. The stock reached a high of 606 and a low of 592.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 40,373.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 813, while the 52-week low is 548.15. On the BSE, a total of 148,835 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.99%
3 Months-21.71%
6 Months-14.33%
YTD-23.3%
1 Year-5.77%
12 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹603.6, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹595.85

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 603.6, which represents a 1.3% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 7.75.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹595.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 148,835. The closing price for the stock was 595.85.

