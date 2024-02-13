Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 594 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594.5 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had an opening price of 609.8 and a closing price of 603.6. The stock's high for the day was 609.8, while its low was 585.55. The market capitalization of the bank was 39,731.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 813, and its 52-week low was 548.15. On the BSE, a total of 67,786 shares of the bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹594.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹594

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 594.5, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.48%
3 Months-25.55%
6 Months-15.84%
YTD-24.47%
1 Year-8.5%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹600, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹594

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 600. There has been a 1.01% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.

13 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹603.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,786. The closing price for the day was 603.6.

