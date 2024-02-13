Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Surges in Trading Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had an opening price of ₹609.8 and a closing price of ₹603.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹609.8, while its low was ₹585.55. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹39,731.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹813, and its 52-week low was ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total of 67,786 shares of the bank were traded.

