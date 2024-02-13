Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Surges in Trading Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had an opening price of ₹609.8 and a closing price of ₹603.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹609.8, while its low was ₹585.55. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹39,731.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹813, and its 52-week low was ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total of 67,786 shares of the bank were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹594.5, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.48%
|3 Months
|-25.55%
|6 Months
|-15.84%
|YTD
|-24.47%
|1 Year
|-8.5%
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹600. There has been a 1.01% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.
On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,786. The closing price for the day was ₹603.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!