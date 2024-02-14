Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank shares plummet as investors react to disappointing quarterly results

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had an open price of ₹600 and a close price of ₹594. The high for the day was ₹602.2, while the low was ₹587.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹39,644.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 152,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.