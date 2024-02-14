Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank shares plummet as investors react to disappointing quarterly results

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 592.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 585.1 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had an open price of 600 and a close price of 594. The high for the day was 602.2, while the low was 587.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 39,644.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, while the 52-week low is 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 152,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low price of 580.3 and a high price of 589.15 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹585.1, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹592.7

As of the current data, Au Small Finance Bank stock is priced at 585.1, with a percent change of -1.28 and a net change of -7.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous period.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank February futures opened at 589.8 as against previous close of 596.4

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 584.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 586.8, while the offer price is 587.15. The offer quantity is 1000, indicating the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is 2000, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 19,743,000, suggesting a high level of trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹584.95, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹592.7

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 584.95, which represents a decrease of 1.31% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.75.

14 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.68%
3 Months-26.16%
6 Months-15.96%
YTD-24.59%
1 Year-6.44%
14 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹592.7, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹594

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 592.7. It has experienced a decrease in price by -0.22 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.3.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹594 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 152,849. The closing price for the bank's shares was 594.

