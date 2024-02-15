Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank shares surge as investors show confidence in the bank

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹589.15 and closed at ₹592.7. The stock reached a high of ₹594.65 and a low of ₹580.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹39,684.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813 and the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total of 75,896 shares of Au Small Finance Bank were traded.
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹595. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.85 points.
On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 75,896. The closing price for the stock was ₹592.7.
