Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank shares surge as investors show confidence in the bank

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹589.15 and closed at ₹592.7. The stock reached a high of ₹594.65 and a low of ₹580.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹39,684.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813 and the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total of 75,896 shares of Au Small Finance Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.