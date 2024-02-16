Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹595 and closed at ₹591.15. The stock reached a high of ₹595 and a low of ₹580.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,908.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 113,271 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹586.95. There has been a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.25 points.
