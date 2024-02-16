Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 581.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.95 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 595 and closed at 591.15. The stock reached a high of 595 and a low of 580.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,908.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, while the 52-week low is 548.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 113,271 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹586.95, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹581.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 586.95. There has been a percent change of 0.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.25 points.

16 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹591.15 on last trading day

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a BSE volume of 113,271 shares, with a closing price of 591.15.

