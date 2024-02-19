Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 581.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 582.6 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 586.95 and closed at 581.7. The stock reached a high of 586.95 and a low of 579.6. The market capitalization stood at 38,968.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 813 and the 52-week low was 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 53,289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹581.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,289. The closing price of the stock was 581.7.

