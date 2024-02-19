Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹586.95 and closed at ₹581.7. The stock reached a high of ₹586.95 and a low of ₹579.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,968.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹813 and the 52-week low was ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 53,289 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹581.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 53,289. The closing price of the stock was ₹581.7.