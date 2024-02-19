Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹586.95 and closed at ₹581.7. The stock reached a high of ₹586.95 and a low of ₹579.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,968.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹813 and the 52-week low was ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 53,289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.