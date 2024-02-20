Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹587.85, reached a high of ₹604.5, and closed at ₹581.35. The market capitalization was ₹40,005.74 crore with a 52-week high of ₹813 and a low of ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 116,751 shares traded.

