Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 581.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.1 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 587.85, reached a high of 604.5, and closed at 581.35. The market capitalization was 40,005.74 crore with a 52-week high of 813 and a low of 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 116,751 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 116,751. The closing price for the day was 581.35.

