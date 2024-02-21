Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was ₹603.8, the close price was ₹598.1, with a high of ₹610.6 and a low of ₹598. The market capitalization stood at ₹40116.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹813 and ₹548.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146759 shares.
21 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹598.1 on last trading day
