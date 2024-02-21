Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 598.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 599.75 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was 603.8, the close price was 598.1, with a high of 610.6 and a low of 598. The market capitalization stood at 40116.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 813 and 548.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹598.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 146,759 shares with a closing price of 598.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!