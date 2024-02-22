Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank shares dip as investors react to negative market sentiment

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹607.2, reached a high of ₹607.2, and a low of ₹584.6 before closing at ₹599.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,326.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹813 and a 52-week low of ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 175,089 shares traded.

