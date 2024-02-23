Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹588.95, reached a high of ₹594, and a low of ₹583.75 before closing at ₹587.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,731.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹813 and a 52-week low of ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 228,667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.