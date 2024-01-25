Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹717 and closed at ₹715.95. The stock reached a high of ₹738.8 and a low of ₹709.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹49,221.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813 and the 52-week low is ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 32,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.