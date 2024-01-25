Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.8 %. The stock closed at 715.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 736 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 717 and closed at 715.95. The stock reached a high of 738.8 and a low of 709.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 49,221.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813 and the 52-week low is 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 32,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹715.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the BSE volume was 32,830 shares and the closing price was 715.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.