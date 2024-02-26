Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank, the open price was ₹597.25 and the close price was ₹593.3. The high for the day was ₹606.9, while the low was ₹593.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹40112.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹813 and the 52-week low was ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 246124 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.