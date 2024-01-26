Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -3.61 %. The stock closed at 736.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.25 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had an opening price of 739.35 and a closing price of 736.85. The stock reached a high of 741.1 and a low of 703.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 47,499.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 813, while the 52-week low was 548.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 80,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹736.85 on last trading day

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a BSE volume of 80,794 shares. The closing price for the day was 736.85.

