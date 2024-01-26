Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had an opening price of ₹739.35 and a closing price of ₹736.85. The stock reached a high of ₹741.1 and a low of ₹703.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹47,499.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹813, while the 52-week low was ₹548.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 80,794 shares.

