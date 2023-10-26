Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank closed today at ₹686, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹706.45

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹700 and closed at ₹706.45. The stock reached a high of ₹706 and a low of ₹685. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹45,935.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹794.95 and the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 17,751 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Au Small Finance Bank share price NSE Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed today at ₹686, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹706.45 Today, the closing price of Au Small Finance Bank stock was ₹686, which represents a decrease of 2.89% from the previous day's closing price of ₹706.45. The net change in the stock price was -20.45.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 400.45 -8.45 -2.07 446.15 228.45 49873.69 Yes Bank 15.88 -0.14 -0.87 24.75 14.1 45662.58 Au Small Finance Bank 686.0 -20.45 -2.89 794.95 548.15 45738.71 UCO Bank 36.52 -0.13 -0.35 48.5 12.36 43663.16 Bank Of India 90.35 0.95 1.06 114.02 50.5 37086.35

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low of ₹684.6 and a high of ₹706.

Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 703.15 as against previous close of 707.2 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of ₹687.15. The bid price is ₹687.0, while the offer price is ₹687.5. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is 2000. The open interest for the stock is 1102000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd stock is ₹548.00000, while the 52-week high price is ₹795.00000.

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹686.1, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹706.45 As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹686.1. It has experienced a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.35, suggesting a decline of ₹20.35.

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.0 (-27.34%) & ₹0.3 (-96.47%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹14.4 (+700.0%) & ₹8.75 (+28.68%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 400.85 -8.05 -1.97 446.15 228.45 49923.51 Yes Bank 15.89 -0.13 -0.81 24.75 14.1 45691.34 Au Small Finance Bank 688.0 -18.45 -2.61 794.95 548.15 45872.06 UCO Bank 36.19 -0.46 -1.26 48.5 12.36 43268.61 Bank Of India 89.8 0.4 0.45 114.02 50.5 36860.59

Au Small Finance Bank share price NSE Live :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹688.9, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹706.45 The current data of Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is ₹688.9, with a percentage change of -2.48. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -17.55, indicating a decrease of ₹17.55 in the stock price.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low of ₹685 and a high of ₹706 on the current day.

Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 703.15 as against previous close of 707.2 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 690.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 690.8, while the offer price is 691.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 3000. The open interest stands at 1198000.

Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹689.7, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹706.45 The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹689.7, with a percent change of -2.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.37% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -16.75, indicating a decrease of ₹16.75.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 701.98 10 Days 708.34 20 Days 715.07 50 Days 720.97 100 Days 737.72 300 Days 689.23

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-86.47%) & ₹19.25 (-26.39%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.05 (+347.22%) & ₹7.85 (+15.44%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low of ₹685 and a high of ₹706.

Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹692.25, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹706.45 The current data of Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹692.25. There has been a percent change of -2.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.2, indicating a decrease of ₹14.2 in the stock price.

Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 703.15 as against previous close of 707.2 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 693.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 693.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 693.95. The stock has an open interest of 1481000. There is an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 3000.

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹693.15, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹706.45 The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹693.15, which represents a decrease of 1.88% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -13.3 points.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Bank 401.5 -7.4 -1.81 446.15 228.45 50004.46 Yes Bank 15.93 -0.09 -0.56 24.75 14.1 45806.36 Au Small Finance Bank 694.7 -11.75 -1.66 794.95 548.15 46318.78 UCO Bank 35.29 -1.36 -3.71 48.5 12.36 42192.58 Bank Of India 88.1 -1.3 -1.45 114.02 50.5 36162.79

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 2 1 Buy 7 7 7 6 Hold 7 7 7 8 Sell 6 6 6 6 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock is ₹685 and the high price is ₹706.

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-95.29%) & ₹19.35 (-26.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹11.3 (+527.78%) & ₹9.75 (+43.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹706.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,751. The closing price of the shares was ₹706.45.