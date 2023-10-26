Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank closed today at 686, down -2.89% from yesterday's 706.45

18 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 706.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 686 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 700 and closed at 706.45. The stock reached a high of 706 and a low of 685. The market capitalization of the bank is 45,935.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 794.95 and the 52-week low is 548.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 17,751 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price NSE Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed today at ₹686, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹706.45

Today, the closing price of Au Small Finance Bank stock was 686, which represents a decrease of 2.89% from the previous day's closing price of 706.45. The net change in the stock price was -20.45.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank400.45-8.45-2.07446.15228.4549873.69
Yes Bank15.88-0.14-0.8724.7514.145662.58
Au Small Finance Bank686.0-20.45-2.89794.95548.1545738.71
UCO Bank36.52-0.13-0.3548.512.3643663.16
Bank Of India90.350.951.06114.0250.537086.35
26 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low of 684.6 and a high of 706.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 703.15 as against previous close of 707.2

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 687.15. The bid price is 687.0, while the offer price is 687.5. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is 2000. The open interest for the stock is 1102000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST AU Small Finance Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of AU Small Finance Bank Ltd stock is 548.00000, while the 52-week high price is 795.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:08 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹686.1, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹706.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 686.1. It has experienced a percent change of -2.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -20.35, suggesting a decline of 20.35.

26 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.0 (-27.34%) & 0.3 (-96.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.4 (+700.0%) & 8.75 (+28.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank400.85-8.05-1.97446.15228.4549923.51
Yes Bank15.89-0.13-0.8124.7514.145691.34
Au Small Finance Bank688.0-18.45-2.61794.95548.1545872.06
UCO Bank36.19-0.46-1.2648.512.3643268.61
Bank Of India89.80.40.45114.0250.536860.59
26 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price NSE Live :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹688.9, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹706.45

The current data of Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is 688.9, with a percentage change of -2.48. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -17.55, indicating a decrease of 17.55 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low of 685 and a high of 706 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 703.15 as against previous close of 707.2

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 690.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 690.8, while the offer price is 691.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 3000. The open interest stands at 1198000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹689.7, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹706.45

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 689.7, with a percent change of -2.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.37% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -16.75, indicating a decrease of 16.75.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days701.98
10 Days708.34
20 Days715.07
50 Days720.97
100 Days737.72
300 Days689.23
26 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.15 (-86.47%) & 19.25 (-26.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.05 (+347.22%) & 7.85 (+15.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low of 685 and a high of 706.

26 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹692.25, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹706.45

The current data of Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the stock price is 692.25. There has been a percent change of -2.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.2, indicating a decrease of 14.2 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 703.15 as against previous close of 707.2

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 693.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 693.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 693.95. The stock has an open interest of 1481000. There is an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 3000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹693.15, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹706.45

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 693.15, which represents a decrease of 1.88% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -13.3 points.

26 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Bank401.5-7.4-1.81446.15228.4550004.46
Yes Bank15.93-0.09-0.5624.7514.145806.36
Au Small Finance Bank694.7-11.75-1.66794.95548.1546318.78
UCO Bank35.29-1.36-3.7148.512.3642192.58
Bank Of India88.1-1.3-1.45114.0250.536162.79
26 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2221
Buy7776
Hold7778
Sell6666
Strong Sell1111
26 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock is 685 and the high price is 706.

26 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.4 (-95.29%) & 19.35 (-26.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 26 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.3 (+527.78%) & 9.75 (+43.38%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹706.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,751. The closing price of the shares was 706.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.