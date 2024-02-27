Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹600.75, reached a high of ₹600.75, and a low of ₹584.1 before closing at ₹599.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹39269.97 crore with a 52-week high of ₹813 and a low of ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 130693 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹587.1, which represents a decrease of 2.1% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -12.6 points.
On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume was 130,693 shares with a closing price of ₹599.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!