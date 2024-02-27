Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 599.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 587.1 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 600.75, reached a high of 600.75, and a low of 584.1 before closing at 599.7. The market capitalization stood at 39269.97 crore with a 52-week high of 813 and a low of 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 130693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹587.1, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹599.7

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 587.1, which represents a decrease of 2.1% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -12.6 points.

27 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹599.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume was 130,693 shares with a closing price of 599.7.

