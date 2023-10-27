Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank closed today at 692.4, up 0.84% from yesterday's 686.6

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank closed today at ₹692.4, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹686.6 Today, Au Small Finance Bank's stock closed at ₹692.4, which represents a 0.84% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹686.6. The net change for the day was ₹5.8.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 86.09 1.14 1.34 100.74 52.11 56975.41 Indian Bank 416.2 15.75 3.93 446.15 228.45 51835.26 Au Small Finance Bank 692.4 5.8 0.84 794.95 548.15 46165.43 Yes Bank 15.97 0.09 0.57 24.75 14.1 45921.38 UCO Bank 38.2 1.68 4.6 48.5 12.36 45671.76 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock today was ₹683.6, while the high price was ₹699.8.

Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 688.9 as against previous close of 690.35 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 693.4. The bid price is 691.75 and the offer price is 691.95. The offer quantity is 1000 and the bid quantity is also 1000. The open interest is 11,735,000.

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.8 (-12.73%) & ₹5.0 (-22.48%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹690.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹9.15 (+1.67%) & ₹25.15 (+14.84%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 688.9 as against previous close of 690.35 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 685.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 685.45, while the offer price is 685.95. The stock has a bid quantity of 2000 and an offer quantity of 1000. The open interest for the stock is 11,803,000.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock today is ₹683.6, while the high price is ₹699.8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 701.97 10 Days 707.40 20 Days 713.30 50 Days 721.07 100 Days 737.02 300 Days 689.43

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.35 (-4.68%) & ₹5.45 (-15.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.7 (-14.44%) & ₹17.4 (-4.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹688.65, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹686.6 Au Small Finance Bank stock is currently trading at ₹688.65, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 2.05.

Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 85.8 0.85 1.0 100.74 52.11 56783.49 Indian Bank 412.55 12.1 3.02 446.15 228.45 51380.67 Au Small Finance Bank 689.6 3.0 0.44 794.95 548.15 45978.74 Yes Bank 16.06 0.18 1.13 24.75 14.1 46180.17 UCO Bank 37.5 0.98 2.68 48.5 12.36 44834.84

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹689.4, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹686.6 The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹689.4. It has experienced a 0.41 percent increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 2.8.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 2 1 Buy 7 7 7 6 Hold 7 7 7 8 Sell 6 6 6 6 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.85 (+13.51%) & ₹6.75 (+4.65%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.1 (-32.22%) & ₹14.0 (-23.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹695.5, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹686.6 The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹695.5, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 8.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 688.9 as against previous close of 690.35 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 695.35. The bid price is 698.35, while the offer price is 698.8. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is also 1000. The open interest for the stock is 11,732,000.

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹695.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹686.6 The current data for Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is ₹695.05, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.23% and has gained 8.45 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.0 (+9.09%) & ₹6.3 (-2.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.6 (-26.67%) & ₹14.45 (-20.6%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹696.35, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹686.6 As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹696.35. It has seen a percent change of 1.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 688.9 as against previous close of 690.35 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 686.55. The bid price stands at 698.6 with a bid quantity of 1000. The offer price is 699.35 with an offer quantity of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 11508000.

Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹686, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹706.45 As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹686. The percentage change is -2.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.45, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹20.45.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.54% 3 Months -1.2% 6 Months 6.53% YTD 4.9% 1 Year 19.42%

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹686, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹706.45 The current data of Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is ₹686, with a percent change of -2.89 and a net change of -20.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price and has dropped by ₹20.45.