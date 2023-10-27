Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank closed today at 692.4, up 0.84% from yesterday's 686.6

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 686.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 692.4 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had an open price of 700 and a close price of 706.45. The stock's high for the day was 706 and the low was 684.6. The market capitalization of the bank was recorded at 45,824.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 794.95, while the 52-week low was 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 44,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank closed today at ₹692.4, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹686.6

Today, Au Small Finance Bank's stock closed at 692.4, which represents a 0.84% increase from yesterday's closing price of 686.6. The net change for the day was 5.8.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank86.091.141.34100.7452.1156975.41
Indian Bank416.215.753.93446.15228.4551835.26
Au Small Finance Bank692.45.80.84794.95548.1546165.43
Yes Bank15.970.090.5724.7514.145921.38
UCO Bank38.21.684.648.512.3645671.76
27 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock today was 683.6, while the high price was 699.8.

27 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 688.9 as against previous close of 690.35

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 693.4. The bid price is 691.75 and the offer price is 691.95. The offer quantity is 1000 and the bid quantity is also 1000. The open interest is 11,735,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹688, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹686.6

The stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is currently at 688, with a 0.2% percent change and a net change of 1.4.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank85.820.871.02100.7452.1156796.72
Indian Bank415.1514.73.67446.15228.4551704.49
Au Small Finance Bank686.55-0.05-0.01794.95548.1545775.38
Yes Bank16.050.171.0724.7514.146151.41
UCO Bank38.01.484.0548.512.3645432.64
27 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.8 (-12.73%) & 5.0 (-22.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 690.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 9.15 (+1.67%) & 25.15 (+14.84%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price NSE Live :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹685.95, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹686.6

The stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is currently 685.95, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 688.9 as against previous close of 690.35

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 685.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 685.45, while the offer price is 685.95. The stock has a bid quantity of 2000 and an offer quantity of 1000. The open interest for the stock is 11,803,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock today is 683.6, while the high price is 699.8.

27 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹685.85, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹686.6

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 685.85. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.11. The net change is -0.75.

27 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days701.97
10 Days707.40
20 Days713.30
50 Days721.07
100 Days737.02
300 Days689.43
27 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.35 (-4.68%) & 5.45 (-15.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.7 (-14.44%) & 17.4 (-4.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low price of 686.95 and a high price of 699.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹688.65, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹686.6

Au Small Finance Bank stock is currently trading at 688.65, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 2.05.

27 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank85.80.851.0100.7452.1156783.49
Indian Bank412.5512.13.02446.15228.4551380.67
Au Small Finance Bank689.63.00.44794.95548.1545978.74
Yes Bank16.060.181.1324.7514.146180.17
UCO Bank37.50.982.6848.512.3644834.84
27 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹689.4, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹686.6

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 689.4. It has experienced a 0.41 percent increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 2.8.

27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2221
Buy7776
Hold7778
Sell6666
Strong Sell1111
27 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock was 687.35 and the high price was 699.8.

27 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.85 (+13.51%) & 6.75 (+4.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.1 (-32.22%) & 14.0 (-23.08%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹695.5, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹686.6

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 695.5, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 8.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 688.9 as against previous close of 690.35

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 695.35. The bid price is 698.35, while the offer price is 698.8. The offer quantity is 1000, and the bid quantity is also 1000. The open interest for the stock is 11,732,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank86.661.712.01100.7452.1157352.64
Indian Bank417.2516.84.2446.15228.4551966.03
Au Small Finance Bank695.58.91.3794.95548.1546372.12
Yes Bank16.130.251.5724.7514.146381.45
UCO Bank38.01.484.0548.512.3645432.64
27 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low of 687.35 and a high of 699.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹695.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹686.6

The current data for Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is 695.05, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.23% and has gained 8.45 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.0 (+9.09%) & 6.3 (-2.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 27 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.6 (-26.67%) & 14.45 (-20.6%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹696.35, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹686.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 696.35. It has seen a percent change of 1.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank86.01.051.24100.7452.1156915.85
Indian Bank414.013.553.38446.15228.4551561.26
Au Small Finance Bank696.359.751.42794.95548.1546428.79
Yes Bank16.080.21.2624.7514.146237.68
UCO Bank37.721.23.2948.512.3645097.87
27 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Au Small Finance Bank had a low price of 687.35 and a high price of 699.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank October futures opened at 688.9 as against previous close of 690.35

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 686.55. The bid price stands at 698.6 with a bid quantity of 1000. The offer price is 699.35 with an offer quantity of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 11508000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹686, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹706.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 686. The percentage change is -2.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.45, which means the stock price has decreased by 20.45.

27 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.54%
3 Months-1.2%
6 Months6.53%
YTD4.9%
1 Year19.42%
27 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹686, down -2.89% from yesterday's ₹706.45

The current data of Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is 686, with a percent change of -2.89 and a net change of -20.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price and has dropped by 20.45.

27 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹706.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, there were 44,545 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 706.45.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.