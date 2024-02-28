Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 586.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for AU Small Finance Bank, the stock opened at 588.05 and closed at 586.6. The high for the day was 595.5, while the low was 586.6. The market capitalization stood at 39,463.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813 and the 52-week low is 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 160,626 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹586.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume was 160,626 shares and the closing price was 586.6.

