Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹597.95, reached a high of ₹597.95, and a low of ₹568 before closing at ₹589.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,176.35 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹813 and ₹548.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,231 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹589.8 on last trading day
