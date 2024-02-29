Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹597.95, reached a high of ₹597.95, and a low of ₹568 before closing at ₹589.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,176.35 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹813 and ₹548.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,231 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.