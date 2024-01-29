 Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank stock plummets in trading today | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:29:59
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,450.20 1.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.95 0.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.50 0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.25 2.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.70 1.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank stock plummets in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank stock plummets in trading today

9 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -8.9 %. The stock closed at 708.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 739.35 and closed at 736.85. The stock reached a high of 741.1 and a low of 703.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 47,499.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, while the 52-week low is 548.15. On the BSE, a total of 80,794 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:28:33 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank January futures opened at 675.0 as against previous close of 709.35

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 643.6. The bid price is 646.7, while the offer price is 647.2. The offer quantity is 2000, and the bid quantity is also 2000. The open interest stands at 21,420,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:19:30 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock today was 625, while the high price reached was 678.75.

29 Jan 2024, 11:05:07 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹645, down -8.9% from yesterday's ₹708.05

The stock price of Au Small Finance Bank has decreased by 8.9%, resulting in a net change of -63.05 rupees. The current price of the stock is 645 rupees.

29 Jan 2024, 10:59:15 AM IST

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 29 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 850.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 10.8 (-73.23%) & 1.2 (-80.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 29 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 650.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 10.7 (+122.92%) & 29.35 (+119.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:45:17 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDFC First Bank82.662.543.17100.7452.1154705.39
UCO Bank42.090.882.1448.522.2650322.63
Au Small Finance Bank642.85-65.2-9.21813.0548.1542861.71
Central Bank Of India55.651.292.3757.5322.2548309.43
Bank Of Maharashtra54.41.01.8754.8722.836613.9
29 Jan 2024, 10:22:11 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price NSE Live :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹645.4, down -8.85% from yesterday's ₹708.05

The current data for Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the price is 645.4 with a percent change of -8.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 8.85%. The net change is -62.65, meaning the stock price has decreased by 62.65.

29 Jan 2024, 10:12:34 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Au Small Finance Bank reached a low of 625 and a high of 678.75 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10:31 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank January futures opened at 675.0 as against previous close of 709.35

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 641.8. The bid price is 644.95, and the offer price is 645.4. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 1000. The open interest stands at 21,404,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:57:37 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price update :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹642, down -9.33% from yesterday's ₹708.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 642. This represents a percent change of -9.33 and a net change of -66.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:56:01 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.58%
3 Months-7.91%
6 Months-2.93%
YTD-10.1%
1 Year14.93%
29 Jan 2024, 09:09:10 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹710.25, down -3.61% from yesterday's ₹736.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 710.25. There has been a percent change of -3.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.6, which means the stock has decreased by 26.6 points.

29 Jan 2024, 08:22:08 AM IST

Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹736.85 on last trading day

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 80,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 736.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App