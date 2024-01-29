Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank stock plummets in trading today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹739.35 and closed at ₹736.85. The stock reached a high of ₹741.1 and a low of ₹703.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹47,499.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the BSE, a total of 80,794 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Au Small Finance Bank January futures opened at 675.0 as against previous close of 709.35 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 643.6. The bid price is 646.7, while the offer price is 647.2. The offer quantity is 2000, and the bid quantity is also 2000. The open interest stands at 21,420,000.

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹645, down -8.9% from yesterday's ₹708.05 The stock price of Au Small Finance Bank has decreased by 8.9%, resulting in a net change of -63.05 rupees. The current price of the stock is 645 rupees.

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 29 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹850.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹10.8 (-73.23%) & ₹1.2 (-80.8%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 29 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹10.7 (+122.92%) & ₹29.35 (+119.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap IDFC First Bank 82.66 2.54 3.17 100.74 52.11 54705.39 UCO Bank 42.09 0.88 2.14 48.5 22.26 50322.63 Au Small Finance Bank 642.85 -65.2 -9.21 813.0 548.15 42861.71 Central Bank Of India 55.65 1.29 2.37 57.53 22.25 48309.43 Bank Of Maharashtra 54.4 1.0 1.87 54.87 22.8 36613.9

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.58% 3 Months -7.91% 6 Months -2.93% YTD -10.1% 1 Year 14.93%

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹710.25, down -3.61% from yesterday's ₹736.85 As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹710.25. There has been a percent change of -3.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.6, which means the stock has decreased by 26.6 points.

Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹736.85 on last trading day On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 80,794 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹736.85.