Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank shares plummet as investors react to weak financial results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -11.48 %. The stock closed at 708.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 626.8 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 678.75 and closed at 708.05. The stock reached a high of 678.75 and a low of 624.1. The market cap of the bank was recorded at 41,918.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 813, while the 52-week low was 548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 715,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.26%
3 Months-16.18%
6 Months-14.18%
YTD-20.45%
1 Year3.71%
30 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹626.8, down -11.48% from yesterday's ₹708.05

The current data for Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the stock price is 626.8, with a percent change of -11.48 and a net change of -81.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 11.48% and has experienced a decrease of 81.25.

30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹708.05 on last trading day

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 715,462 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The bank's stock closed at a price of 708.05.

