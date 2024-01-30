Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank shares plummet as investors react to weak financial results

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹678.75 and closed at ₹708.05. The stock reached a high of ₹678.75 and a low of ₹624.1. The market cap of the bank was recorded at ₹41,918.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹813, while the 52-week low was ₹548.15. The BSE volume for the day was 715,462 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.26%
|3 Months
|-16.18%
|6 Months
|-14.18%
|YTD
|-20.45%
|1 Year
|3.71%
The current data for Au Small Finance Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹626.8, with a percent change of -11.48 and a net change of -81.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 11.48% and has experienced a decrease of ₹81.25.
On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 715,462 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The bank's stock closed at a price of ₹708.05.
