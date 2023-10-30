Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Shows Strong Performance in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 689.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 689.9 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at 687.75 and closed at 686.6. The stock reached a high of 699.8 and a low of 683.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 46,252.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 794.95 and 548.15 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 43,948 shares of Au Small Finance Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹689.9, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹689.75

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 689.9, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.02. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹686.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,948. The closing price for the stock was 686.6.

