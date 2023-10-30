Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank Shows Strong Performance in Trading

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank opened at ₹687.75 and closed at ₹686.6. The stock reached a high of ₹699.8 and a low of ₹683.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹46,252.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹794.95 and ₹548.15 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 43,948 shares of Au Small Finance Bank were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is ₹689.9, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.02. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Au Small Finance Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,948. The closing price for the stock was ₹686.6.
