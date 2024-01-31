Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank reports strong gains in trading

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹628.45 and closed at ₹626.8. The stock reached a high of ₹631 and a low of ₹613.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹41,818.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a trading volume of 309,580 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹20.05 (+6.37%) & ₹7.65 (+2.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹12.0 (-15.49%) & ₹18.9 (-14.48%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap UCO Bank 44.0 0.26 0.59 48.5 22.26 52606.22 Central Bank Of India 56.29 0.22 0.39 58.7 22.25 48865.01 Au Small Finance Bank 630.65 5.35 0.86 813.0 548.15 42048.28 Bank Of Maharashtra 53.79 0.07 0.13 55.49 22.8 36203.34 Bandhan Bank 227.65 4.2 1.88 272.0 182.2 36670.69

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock is ₹621, while the high price is ₹631.2.

Au Small Finance Bank January futures opened at 629.1 as against previous close of 629.6 Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 625.8. The bid price for the stock is 629.8, while the offer price is 630.1. The offer quantity stands at 1000, with a bid quantity of 1000. The open interest for the stock is 21459000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -16.35% 3 Months -16.1% 6 Months -13.36% YTD -20.59% 1 Year 3.13%

