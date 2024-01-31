Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank reports strong gains in trading

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹628.45 and closed at ₹626.8. The stock reached a high of ₹631 and a low of ₹613.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹41,818.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹813, while the 52-week low is ₹548.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a trading volume of 309,580 shares.
Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹20.05 (+6.37%) & ₹7.65 (+2.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹12.0 (-15.49%) & ₹18.9 (-14.48%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|UCO Bank
|44.0
|0.26
|0.59
|48.5
|22.26
|52606.22
|Central Bank Of India
|56.29
|0.22
|0.39
|58.7
|22.25
|48865.01
|Au Small Finance Bank
|630.65
|5.35
|0.86
|813.0
|548.15
|42048.28
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|53.79
|0.07
|0.13
|55.49
|22.8
|36203.34
|Bandhan Bank
|227.65
|4.2
|1.88
|272.0
|182.2
|36670.69
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-16.35%
|3 Months
|-16.1%
|6 Months
|-13.36%
|YTD
|-20.59%
|1 Year
|3.13%
On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 309,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹626.8.
