Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank reports strong gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 625.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 627.2 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank Stock Price Today

Au Small Finance Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 628.45 and closed at 626.8. The stock reached a high of 631 and a low of 613.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 41,818.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 813, while the 52-week low is 548.15. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a trading volume of 309,580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:53 AM IST Top active options for Au Small Finance Bank

Top active call options for Au Small Finance Bank at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 20.05 (+6.37%) & 7.65 (+2.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Au Small Finance Bank at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 600.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 620.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 12.0 (-15.49%) & 18.9 (-14.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
UCO Bank44.00.260.5948.522.2652606.22
Central Bank Of India56.290.220.3958.722.2548865.01
Au Small Finance Bank630.655.350.86813.0548.1542048.28
Bank Of Maharashtra53.790.070.1355.4922.836203.34
Bandhan Bank227.654.21.88272.0182.236670.69
31 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹627.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹625.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 627.2. It has experienced a 0.3 percent change, with a net change of 1.9.

31 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Au Small Finance Bank stock is 621, while the high price is 631.2.

31 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank January futures opened at 629.1 as against previous close of 629.6

Au Small Finance Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 625.8. The bid price for the stock is 629.8, while the offer price is 630.1. The offer quantity stands at 1000, with a bid quantity of 1000. The open interest for the stock is 21459000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price NSE Live :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹625, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹625.3

As of the current data, the stock price of AU Small Finance Bank is 625. There has been a slight percent change of -0.05, indicating a small decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of 0.3 rupees.

31 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-16.35%
3 Months-16.1%
6 Months-13.36%
YTD-20.59%
1 Year3.13%
31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹626.8 on last trading day

On the last day of August, Au Small Finance Bank had a trading volume of 309,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 626.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!