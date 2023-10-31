Hello User
Au Small Finance Bank share price Today Live Updates : Au Small Finance Bank shares plummet as investor confidence wavers

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Au Small Finance Bank stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -3.43 %. The stock closed at 689.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 666.1 per share. Investors should monitor Au Small Finance Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Au Small Finance Bank

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Today :Au Small Finance Bank trading at ₹666.1, down -3.43% from yesterday's ₹689.75

The current stock price of Au Small Finance Bank is 666.1, which represents a decrease of 3.43%. The net change in the stock price is -23.65.

31 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Au Small Finance Bank share price Live :Au Small Finance Bank closed at ₹689.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading in August, Au Small Finance Bank had a BSE volume of 167,811 shares. The closing price for the day was 689.75.

