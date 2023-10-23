Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions Stock Plummets

On the last day, Aurionpro Solutions opened at ₹1442 and closed at ₹1514. The stock had a high of ₹1574 and a low of ₹1442. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3615.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1623 and the 52-week low is ₹291. The BSE volume for the stock was 1659 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1484.03 10 Days 1444.57 20 Days 1355.79 50 Days 1210.93 100 Days 1094.07 300 Days 734.25

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Aurionpro Solutions reached a low of ₹1442 and a high of ₹1574 on the current day.

Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1470, down -2.91% from yesterday's ₹1514 The current stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹1470, with a percent change of -2.91% and a net change of -44. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.91% or ₹44. Overall, this indicates a decline in the value of Aurionpro Solutions stock. Click here for Aurionpro Solutions Profit Loss

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nucleus Software Exports 1517.5 29.6 1.99 1521.85 365.0 4062.85 Datamatics Global Services 598.4 -14.9 -2.43 677.42 255.79 3527.53 Aurionpro Solutions 1500.0 -14.0 -0.92 1623.0 291.0 3420.03 MPS 1631.45 -75.55 -4.43 1818.2 630.0 2790.73 Accelya Solutions India 1464.8 -42.05 -2.79 1750.0 1042.85 2186.4

