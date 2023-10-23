comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions Stock Plummets
LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

Aurionpro Solutions stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 1514 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1470 per share. Investors should monitor Aurionpro Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aurionpro SolutionsPremium
Aurionpro Solutions

On the last day, Aurionpro Solutions opened at 1442 and closed at 1514. The stock had a high of 1574 and a low of 1442. The market capitalization of the company is 3615.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1623 and the 52-week low is 291. The BSE volume for the stock was 1659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42:51 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 01:37:52 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1484.03
10 Days1444.57
20 Days1355.79
50 Days1210.93
100 Days1094.07
300 Days734.25
23 Oct 2023, 01:19:40 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Aurionpro Solutions reached a low of 1442 and a high of 1574 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13:09 PM IST

Click here for Aurionpro Solutions Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 12:59:14 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:39:49 PM IST

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nucleus Software Exports1517.529.61.991521.85365.04062.85
Datamatics Global Services598.4-14.9-2.43677.42255.793527.53
Aurionpro Solutions1500.0-14.0-0.921623.0291.03420.03
MPS1631.45-75.55-4.431818.2630.02790.73
Accelya Solutions India 1464.8-42.05-2.791750.01042.852186.4
23 Oct 2023, 12:29:51 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:17:58 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:40:08 AM IST

Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions closed at ₹1514 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aurionpro Solutions on the BSE, there were 1659 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1514.

