Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions Stock Plummets

On the last day, Aurionpro Solutions opened at ₹1442 and closed at ₹1514. The stock had a high of ₹1574 and a low of ₹1442. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3615.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1623 and the 52-week low is ₹291. The BSE volume for the stock was 1659 shares.
The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1470. There has been a decrease of 2.91% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -44. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1484.03
|10 Days
|1444.57
|20 Days
|1355.79
|50 Days
|1210.93
|100 Days
|1094.07
|300 Days
|734.25
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nucleus Software Exports
|1517.5
|29.6
|1.99
|1521.85
|365.0
|4062.85
|Datamatics Global Services
|598.4
|-14.9
|-2.43
|677.42
|255.79
|3527.53
|Aurionpro Solutions
|1500.0
|-14.0
|-0.92
|1623.0
|291.0
|3420.03
|MPS
|1631.45
|-75.55
|-4.43
|1818.2
|630.0
|2790.73
|Accelya Solutions India
|1464.8
|-42.05
|-2.79
|1750.0
|1042.85
|2186.4
On the last day of trading for Aurionpro Solutions on the BSE, there were 1659 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1514.
