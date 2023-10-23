Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions Stock Plummets

On the last day, Aurionpro Solutions opened at ₹1442 and closed at ₹1514. The stock had a high of ₹1574 and a low of ₹1442. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3615.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1623 and the 52-week low is ₹291. The BSE volume for the stock was 1659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.