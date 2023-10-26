Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions closed today at ₹1523.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹1450.65

On the last day, the open price of Aurionpro Solutions was ₹1458 and the close price was ₹1466.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1525, while the lowest was ₹1393.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3388.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1623, and the 52-week low is ₹291. The trading volume on the BSE was 1857 shares.
Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions closed today at ₹1523.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹1450.65
Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nucleus Software Exports
|1484.85
|-10.45
|-0.7
|1533.3
|365.0
|3975.44
|Saksoft
|335.55
|-9.35
|-2.71
|399.4
|94.15
|3367.76
|Aurionpro Solutions
|1523.15
|72.5
|5.0
|1623.0
|291.0
|3472.81
|Datamatics Global Services
|606.0
|2.8
|0.46
|677.42
|255.79
|3572.33
|MPS
|1558.85
|43.3
|2.86
|1818.2
|643.5
|2666.54
The stock of Aurionpro Solutions had a low price of ₹1378.15 and a high price of ₹1523.15 today.
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price for Aurionpro Solutions Ltd stock is 290.30, while the 52 week high price is 1612.00.
The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1523.15. There has been a 5% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72.5.
The stock price of Aurionpro Solutions has increased by 5% or ₹72.5. The current stock price is ₹1523.15.
The stock price of Aurionpro Solutions reached a low of ₹1378.15 and a high of ₹1523.15 on the current day.
The stock price of Aurionpro Solutions has increased by 5%, resulting in a net change of ₹72.5. The current stock price is ₹1523.15.
Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1492.20
|10 Days
|1452.71
|20 Days
|1365.87
|50 Days
|1217.76
|100 Days
|1101.23
|300 Days
|743.85
The current data for Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1523.15. There has been a 5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72.5.
The current day's low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock is ₹1378.15, while the high price is ₹1523.15.
Aurionpro Solutions Live Updates
The current data for Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1480. There has been a 2.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 29.35.
The current day's low price for Aurionpro Solutions stock is ₹1378.15 and the high price is ₹1475.
The current data shows that the stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹1380, with a percent change of -4.87 and a net change of -70.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.87% and there has been a decrease of ₹70.65 in the stock price.
The current data for Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the price is at ₹1378.15. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -72.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹72.5 in the stock price.
The current day's low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock is ₹1378.15, while the high price is ₹1475.
The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1378.15. There has been a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -72.5, indicating a decrease of ₹72.5 in the stock price.
The stock of Aurionpro Solutions reached a low price of ₹1378.15 and a high price of ₹1475 on the current day.
Aurionpro Solutions Live Updates
The current data for Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1382, which represents a percent change of -4.73. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.73%. The net change is -68.65, indicating that the stock has decreased by 68.65 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.18%
|3 Months
|38.12%
|6 Months
|300.38%
|YTD
|316.17%
|1 Year
|250.07%
The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1407. There has been a percent change of -3.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -43.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions closed at ₹1466.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Aurionpro Solutions on the BSE, a total of 1,857 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹1466.6.
