Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions closed today at 1596.85, up 4.92% from yesterday's 1521.9

Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions closed today at ₹1596.85, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 Today, the closing price of Aurionpro Solutions stock was ₹1596.85, which represents a 4.92% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1521.9. The net change in price was ₹74.95.

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Datamatics Global Services 618.2 7.75 1.27 677.42 255.79 3644.25 Saksoft 350.35 16.65 4.99 399.4 94.15 3516.3 Aurionpro Solutions 1596.85 74.95 4.92 1623.0 291.0 3640.85 MPS 1570.0 11.15 0.72 1818.2 643.5 2685.61 Accelya Solutions India 1430.0 38.1 2.74 1750.0 1068.05 2134.46 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock today was ₹1515, while the high price was ₹1597.

Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1596.95, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that its price is ₹1596.95 with a percent change of 4.93. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.93% from its previous value. The net change is 75.05, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹75.05 in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1587, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1587. There has been a 4.28% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 65.1. Click here for Aurionpro Solutions Board Meetings

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Datamatics Global Services 621.7 11.25 1.84 677.42 255.79 3664.88 Saksoft 350.35 16.65 4.99 399.4 94.15 3516.3 Aurionpro Solutions 1590.0 68.1 4.47 1623.0 291.0 3625.23 MPS 1580.05 21.2 1.36 1818.2 643.5 2702.81 Accelya Solutions India 1440.0 48.1 3.46 1750.0 1068.05 2149.38 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock is ₹1515, while the high price is ₹1597.

Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1595, up 4.8% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 The current stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹1595, with a net change of 73.1 and a percent change of 4.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 73.1 points or 4.8% compared to the previous trading session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1489.83 10 Days 1455.63 20 Days 1376.16 50 Days 1224.25 100 Days 1108.24 300 Days 749.38

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock is ₹1515 and the high price is ₹1597. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aurionpro Solutions share price NSE Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1595.75, up 4.85% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 The current data for Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1595.75, with a percent change of 4.85 and a net change of 73.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a relatively large net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company, potentially indicating strong performance and growth. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis to fully understand the reasons behind this price movement and make informed investment decisions.

Aurionpro Solutions Live Updates

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Datamatics Global Services 617.1 6.65 1.09 677.42 255.79 3637.76 Saksoft 350.35 16.65 4.99 399.4 94.15 3516.3 Aurionpro Solutions 1588.0 66.1 4.34 1623.0 291.0 3620.67 MPS 1606.0 47.15 3.02 1818.2 643.5 2747.19 Accelya Solutions India 1440.45 48.55 3.49 1750.0 1068.05 2150.05

Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1588.05, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 Aurionpro Solutions stock had a price of ₹1588.05, which increased by 4.35%. The net change in the stock price was ₹66.15. Click here for Aurionpro Solutions News

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Aurionpro Solutions stock is ₹1515, while the high price is ₹1594.

Aurionpro Solutions share price NSE Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1585, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the stock price is ₹1585, which is a 4.15 percent increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 63.1, indicating a significant increase.

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Datamatics Global Services 619.0 8.55 1.4 677.42 255.79 3648.96 Saksoft 350.35 16.65 4.99 399.4 94.15 3516.3 Aurionpro Solutions 1575.0 53.1 3.49 1623.0 291.0 3591.03 MPS 1600.8 41.95 2.69 1818.2 643.5 2738.3 Accelya Solutions India 1428.7 36.8 2.64 1750.0 1068.05 2132.51

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Aurionpro Solutions reached a low of ₹1515 and a high of ₹1594 on the current day.

Aurionpro Solutions share price update :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1586.95, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 The current data for Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the price is ₹1586.95, which represents a percent change of 4.27. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.27% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 65.05, which means that the stock has increased by ₹65.05 in value. Overall, these figures suggest that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Datamatics Global Services 613.85 3.4 0.56 677.42 255.79 3618.61 Saksoft 350.35 16.65 4.99 399.4 94.15 3516.3 Aurionpro Solutions 1588.0 66.1 4.34 1623.0 291.0 3620.67 MPS 1589.8 30.95 1.99 1818.2 643.5 2719.48 Accelya Solutions India 1428.75 36.85 2.65 1750.0 1068.05 2132.59

Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1588, up 4.34% from yesterday's ₹1521.9 The current stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹1588, which represents a 4.34% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 66.1.

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock is ₹1515, while the high price is ₹1594.

Aurionpro Solutions Live Updates

Aurionpro Solutions share price update :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1523.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹1450.65 The stock price of Aurionpro Solutions has increased by 5% or ₹72.5. The current price of the stock is ₹1523.15.

Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.17% 3 Months 39.17% 6 Months 321.51% YTD 336.98% 1 Year 267.57%

Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1523.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹1450.65 The current data shows that the stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is ₹1523.15. There has been a 5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant gain in value.