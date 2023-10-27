Hello User
Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions closed today at 1596.85, up 4.92% from yesterday's 1521.9

14 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Aurionpro Solutions stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.92 %. The stock closed at 1521.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1596.85 per share. Investors should monitor Aurionpro Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aurionpro Solutions

On the last day, Aurionpro Solutions' stock opened at 1407 and closed at 1450.65. The stock reached a high of 1523.15 and a low of 1378.15. The company's market capitalization is 3670.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1623, while the 52-week low is 291. The BSE volume for the stock was 6968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions closed today at ₹1596.85, up 4.92% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

Today, the closing price of Aurionpro Solutions stock was 1596.85, which represents a 4.92% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1521.9. The net change in price was 74.95.

27 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Datamatics Global Services618.27.751.27677.42255.793644.25
Saksoft350.3516.654.99399.494.153516.3
Aurionpro Solutions1596.8574.954.921623.0291.03640.85
MPS1570.011.150.721818.2643.52685.61
Accelya Solutions India 1430.038.12.741750.01068.052134.46
27 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock today was 1515, while the high price was 1597.

27 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1596.95, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that its price is 1596.95 with a percent change of 4.93. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.93% from its previous value. The net change is 75.05, meaning that the stock has increased by 75.05 in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1587, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the price is 1587. There has been a 4.28% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 65.1.

Click here for Aurionpro Solutions Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Datamatics Global Services621.711.251.84677.42255.793664.88
Saksoft350.3516.654.99399.494.153516.3
Aurionpro Solutions1590.068.14.471623.0291.03625.23
MPS1580.0521.21.361818.2643.52702.81
Accelya Solutions India 1440.048.13.461750.01068.052149.38
27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock is 1515, while the high price is 1597.

27 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1595, up 4.8% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

The current stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is 1595, with a net change of 73.1 and a percent change of 4.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 73.1 points or 4.8% compared to the previous trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1489.83
10 Days1455.63
20 Days1376.16
50 Days1224.25
100 Days1108.24
300 Days749.38
27 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock is 1515 and the high price is 1597.

27 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price NSE Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1595.75, up 4.85% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

The current data for Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 1595.75, with a percent change of 4.85 and a net change of 73.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a relatively large net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company, potentially indicating strong performance and growth. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis to fully understand the reasons behind this price movement and make informed investment decisions.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Datamatics Global Services617.16.651.09677.42255.793637.76
Saksoft350.3516.654.99399.494.153516.3
Aurionpro Solutions1588.066.14.341623.0291.03620.67
MPS1606.047.153.021818.2643.52747.19
Accelya Solutions India 1440.4548.553.491750.01068.052150.05
27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1588.05, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

Aurionpro Solutions stock had a price of 1588.05, which increased by 4.35%. The net change in the stock price was 66.15.

Click here for Aurionpro Solutions News

27 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Aurionpro Solutions stock is 1515, while the high price is 1594.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price NSE Live :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1585, up 4.15% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

The current data of Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the stock price is 1585, which is a 4.15 percent increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 63.1, indicating a significant increase.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Datamatics Global Services619.08.551.4677.42255.793648.96
Saksoft350.3516.654.99399.494.153516.3
Aurionpro Solutions1575.053.13.491623.0291.03591.03
MPS1600.841.952.691818.2643.52738.3
Accelya Solutions India 1428.736.82.641750.01068.052132.51
27 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Aurionpro Solutions reached a low of 1515 and a high of 1594 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price update :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1586.95, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

The current data for Aurionpro Solutions stock shows that the price is 1586.95, which represents a percent change of 4.27. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.27% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 65.05, which means that the stock has increased by 65.05 in value. Overall, these figures suggest that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

27 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Datamatics Global Services613.853.40.56677.42255.793618.61
Saksoft350.3516.654.99399.494.153516.3
Aurionpro Solutions1588.066.14.341623.0291.03620.67
MPS1589.830.951.991818.2643.52719.48
Accelya Solutions India 1428.7536.852.651750.01068.052132.59
27 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1588, up 4.34% from yesterday's ₹1521.9

The current stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is 1588, which represents a 4.34% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 66.1.

27 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Aurionpro Solutions stock is 1515, while the high price is 1594.

27 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price update :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1523.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹1450.65

The stock price of Aurionpro Solutions has increased by 5% or 72.5. The current price of the stock is 1523.15.

27 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.17%
3 Months39.17%
6 Months321.51%
YTD336.98%
1 Year267.57%
27 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1523.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹1450.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is 1523.15. There has been a 5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 72.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant gain in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions closed at ₹1450.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aurionpro Solutions on the BSE, a total of 6,968 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1,450.65.

