Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions sees stock gains

On the last day, Aurionpro Solutions opened at ₹1515 and closed at ₹1521.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹1597 and the low was ₹1515. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3848.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1623 and the 52-week low is ₹291. The BSE volume for the day was 6431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.