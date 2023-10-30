Hello User
Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aurionpro Solutions stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1596.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1600 per share. Investors should monitor Aurionpro Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aurionpro Solutions

On the last day, Aurionpro Solutions opened at 1515 and closed at 1521.9. The stock's high for the day was 1597 and the low was 1515. The market capitalization of the company is 3848.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1623 and the 52-week low is 291. The BSE volume for the day was 6431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1600, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1596.85

The current stock price of Aurionpro Solutions is 1600. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 3.15.

30 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions closed at ₹1521.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Aurionpro Solutions had a trading volume of 6431 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1521.9.

