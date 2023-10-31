Hello User
Aurionpro Solutions share price Today Live Updates : Aurionpro Solutions Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aurionpro Solutions stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1580.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1580 per share. Investors should monitor Aurionpro Solutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aurionpro Solutions

On the last day of trading, Aurionpro Solutions opened at 1630 and closed at 1596.85. The stock had a high of 1640 and a low of 1525.2. The market capitalization of the company is 3636.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1623, while the 52-week low is 291. The BSE volume for the stock was 2566 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Today :Aurionpro Solutions trading at ₹1580, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1580.75

31 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Aurionpro Solutions share price Live :Aurionpro Solutions closed at ₹1596.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Aurionpro Solutions had a total volume of 2566 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1596.85.

