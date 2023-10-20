Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Aurum Proptech Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Aurum Proptech stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 130.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.1 per share. Investors should monitor Aurum Proptech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aurum Proptech

On the last day of trading, the open price for Aurum Proptech was 131.95, while the close price was 130.4. The stock reached a high of 131.95 and a low of 128.5. The market capitalization for Aurum Proptech is 924.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 148.5, and the 52-week low is 100. The BSE volume for the stock was 555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Aurum Proptech Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price Live :Aurum Proptech closed at ₹130.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Aurum Proptech's trading on the BSE, there were 555 shares traded with a closing price of 130.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.