Aurum Proptech share price Today Live Updates : Aurum Proptech Plunges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Aurum Proptech share price Today Live Updates : Aurum Proptech Plunges in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Livemint

Aurum Proptech stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 129.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.1 per share. Investors should monitor Aurum Proptech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aurum ProptechPremium
Aurum Proptech

The last day of trading for Aurum Proptech saw an open price of 131.95 and a close price of 130.4. The stock reached a high of 131.95 and a low of 128.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 927.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 148.5 and 100 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41:42 PM IST

Aurum Proptech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days129.88
10 Days127.63
20 Days125.82
50 Days129.88
100 Days128.06
300 Days120.58
23 Oct 2023, 01:27:15 PM IST

Aurum Proptech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Aurum Proptech stock is as follows: Today's low price: 124.25 Today's high price: 130.

23 Oct 2023, 01:10:31 PM IST

Aurum Proptech share price NSE Live :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹126.1, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is 126.1, which represents a percent change of -2.66. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.66%. The net change is -3.45, indicating a decrease in the stock's price by 3.45.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01:23 PM IST

Aurum Proptech Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:38:10 PM IST

Aurum Proptech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Digispice Technologies30.0-0.44-1.4547.6415.7694.62
Allied Digital Services117.85-4.5-3.68156.7571.5646.26
Aurum Proptech126.1-3.45-2.66148.5100.0902.55
3I Infotech36.61-2.18-5.6246.3525.93616.75
NINtec Systems336.45-10.35-2.98425.2565.56624.98
23 Oct 2023, 12:37:02 PM IST

Aurum Proptech share price Live :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹127.85, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current stock price of Aurum Proptech is 127.85. The stock has seen a decrease in its price by 1.31%, resulting in a net change of -1.7.

Click here for Aurum Proptech News

23 Oct 2023, 12:21:54 PM IST

Aurum Proptech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low prices for Aurum Proptech stock are 130 and 126.2, respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:54:32 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price NSE Live :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹126.35, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is 126.35 with a percent change of -2.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, further confirming the downward movement of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 11:33:17 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:51 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price Live :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹127, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that its price is 127, with a percent change of -1.97. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.97% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.55, indicating a decrease of 2.55 units in the stock price.

Click here for Aurum Proptech Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:16:53 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Aurum Proptech stock is 126.9, while the high price is 130.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37:37 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:31:08 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price Today :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹127, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is 127 with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 1.97% and a decrease in price of 2.55.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20:06 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Aurum Proptech stock is as follows: Today's low price: 127 Today's high price: 130

23 Oct 2023, 09:53:25 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price update :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹129.05, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹129.55

The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is 129.05, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.39% and the net change is -0.5.

23 Oct 2023, 09:51:05 AM IST

Aurum Proptech Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41:34 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.14%
3 Months6.88%
6 Months11.54%
YTD4.22%
1 Year0.86%
23 Oct 2023, 09:10:01 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price Today :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹129.55, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹130.4

The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is 129.55 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.65% and has decreased by 0.85 in absolute terms.

23 Oct 2023, 08:00:59 AM IST

Aurum Proptech share price Live :Aurum Proptech closed at ₹130.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aurum Proptech on the BSE, a total of 2,902 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 130.4.

