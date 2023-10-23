Aurum Proptech share price Today Live Updates : Aurum Proptech Plunges in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Aurum Proptech saw an open price of ₹131.95 and a close price of ₹130.4. The stock reached a high of ₹131.95 and a low of ₹128.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹927.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹148.5 and ₹100 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2902 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|129.88
|10 Days
|127.63
|20 Days
|125.82
|50 Days
|129.88
|100 Days
|128.06
|300 Days
|120.58
The current day's high and low data for Aurum Proptech stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹124.25 Today's high price: ₹130.
The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹126.1, which represents a percent change of -2.66. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.66%. The net change is -3.45, indicating a decrease in the stock's price by ₹3.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Digispice Technologies
|30.0
|-0.44
|-1.45
|47.64
|15.7
|694.62
|Allied Digital Services
|117.85
|-4.5
|-3.68
|156.75
|71.5
|646.26
|Aurum Proptech
|126.1
|-3.45
|-2.66
|148.5
|100.0
|902.55
|3I Infotech
|36.61
|-2.18
|-5.62
|46.35
|25.93
|616.75
|NINtec Systems
|336.45
|-10.35
|-2.98
|425.25
|65.56
|624.98
The current stock price of Aurum Proptech is ₹127.85. The stock has seen a decrease in its price by 1.31%, resulting in a net change of -1.7.
Click here for Aurum Proptech News
The current day's high and low prices for Aurum Proptech stock are ₹130 and ₹126.2, respectively.
The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹126.35 with a percent change of -2.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, further confirming the downward movement of the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Digispice Technologies
|30.0
|-0.44
|-1.45
|47.64
|15.7
|694.62
|Allied Digital Services
|116.85
|-5.5
|-4.5
|156.75
|71.5
|640.78
|Aurum Proptech
|127.4
|-2.15
|-1.66
|148.5
|100.0
|911.86
|3I Infotech
|37.16
|-1.63
|-4.2
|46.35
|25.93
|626.02
|NINtec Systems
|339.2
|-7.6
|-2.19
|425.25
|65.56
|630.09
The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that its price is ₹127, with a percent change of -1.97. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.97% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.55, indicating a decrease of 2.55 units in the stock price.
Click here for Aurum Proptech Dividend
The current day's low price for Aurum Proptech stock is ₹126.9, while the high price is ₹130.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Digispice Technologies
|29.01
|-1.43
|-4.7
|47.64
|15.7
|671.7
|Allied Digital Services
|117.85
|-4.5
|-3.68
|156.75
|71.5
|646.26
|Aurum Proptech
|126.9
|-2.65
|-2.05
|148.5
|100.0
|908.28
|3I Infotech
|37.46
|-1.33
|-3.43
|46.35
|25.93
|631.07
|NINtec Systems
|346.1
|-0.7
|-0.2
|425.25
|65.56
|642.91
The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹127 with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 1.97% and a decrease in price of 2.55.
The current day's high and low data for Aurum Proptech stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹127 Today's high price: ₹130
The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹129.05, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.39% and the net change is -0.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.14%
|3 Months
|6.88%
|6 Months
|11.54%
|YTD
|4.22%
|1 Year
|0.86%
The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹129.55 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.65% and has decreased by ₹0.85 in absolute terms.
On the last day of trading for Aurum Proptech on the BSE, a total of 2,902 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹130.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!