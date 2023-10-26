Aurum Proptech share price Today Live Updates : Aurum Proptech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Aurum Proptech stock was ₹124, and the closing price was ₹123.85. The stock had a high of ₹127.15 and a low of ₹121.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹886.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.5, while the 52-week low is ₹100. The BSE volume for the day was 4797 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Aurum Proptech share price update :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹126.7, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹124.85 The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that its price is ₹126.7, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.48% and the price has risen by ₹1.85.

Aurum Proptech share price NSE Live :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹122.85, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹124.85 The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹122.85, which represents a decrease of 1.6 percent. The net change in the stock price is -2, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative movement in the market recently.

Aurum Proptech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Allied Digital Services 113.15 -2.5 -2.16 156.75 71.5 620.49 NINtec Systems 316.6 -18.4 -5.49 425.25 65.56 588.11 Aurum Proptech 122.85 -2.0 -1.6 148.5 100.0 879.29 3I Infotech 35.04 -1.15 -3.18 46.35 25.93 590.31 XT Global Info 41.64 -2.29 -5.21 50.99 21.51 553.68

Aurum Proptech share price update :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹122, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹124.85 The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹122 with a percent change of -2.28 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.28% and has decreased by ₹2.85.

Aurum Proptech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.31% 3 Months 0.48% 6 Months 9.02% YTD 0.12% 1 Year -0.72%

Aurum Proptech share price Live :Aurum Proptech closed at ₹123.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Aurum Proptech on the BSE, there were 4797 shares traded at a closing price of ₹123.85.