Aurum Proptech share price Today Live Updates : Aurum Proptech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Aurum Proptech stock was ₹124, and the closing price was ₹123.85. The stock had a high of ₹127.15 and a low of ₹121.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹886.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹148.5, while the 52-week low is ₹100. The BSE volume for the day was 4797 shares.
Aurum Proptech share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Aurum Proptech stock is ₹117.15, while the high price is ₹126.85.
Aurum Proptech share price update :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹126.7, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹124.85
The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that its price is ₹126.7, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.48% and the price has risen by ₹1.85.
Aurum Proptech share price NSE Live :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹122.85, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹124.85
The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹122.85, which represents a decrease of 1.6 percent. The net change in the stock price is -2, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative movement in the market recently.
Aurum Proptech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Allied Digital Services
|113.15
|-2.5
|-2.16
|156.75
|71.5
|620.49
|NINtec Systems
|316.6
|-18.4
|-5.49
|425.25
|65.56
|588.11
|Aurum Proptech
|122.85
|-2.0
|-1.6
|148.5
|100.0
|879.29
|3I Infotech
|35.04
|-1.15
|-3.18
|46.35
|25.93
|590.31
|XT Global Info
|41.64
|-2.29
|-5.21
|50.99
|21.51
|553.68
Today, Aurum Proptech stock reached a low of ₹117.15 and a high of ₹123.50.
Aurum Proptech share price update :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹122, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹124.85
The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹122 with a percent change of -2.28 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.28% and has decreased by ₹2.85.
Aurum Proptech Live Updates
Aurum Proptech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.31%
|3 Months
|0.48%
|6 Months
|9.02%
|YTD
|0.12%
|1 Year
|-0.72%
Aurum Proptech share price Today :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹123.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹123.85
The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is ₹123.8. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.05 in the stock's price.
Aurum Proptech share price Live :Aurum Proptech closed at ₹123.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Aurum Proptech on the BSE, there were 4797 shares traded at a closing price of ₹123.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!