Aurum Proptech share price Today Live Updates : Aurum Proptech Soars in Trading Today

5 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Aurum Proptech stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 124.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.7 per share. Investors should monitor Aurum Proptech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Aurum Proptech

On the last day of trading, the open price of Aurum Proptech stock was 124, and the closing price was 123.85. The stock had a high of 127.15 and a low of 121.9. The market capitalization of the company is 886.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 148.5, while the 52-week low is 100. The BSE volume for the day was 4797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Aurum Proptech stock is 117.15, while the high price is 126.85.

26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price update :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹126.7, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹124.85

The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that its price is 126.7, with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.48% and the price has risen by 1.85.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price NSE Live :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹122.85, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹124.85

The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is 122.85, which represents a decrease of 1.6 percent. The net change in the stock price is -2, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative movement in the market recently.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Allied Digital Services113.15-2.5-2.16156.7571.5620.49
NINtec Systems316.6-18.4-5.49425.2565.56588.11
Aurum Proptech122.85-2.0-1.6148.5100.0879.29
3I Infotech35.04-1.15-3.1846.3525.93590.31
XT Global Info41.64-2.29-5.2150.9921.51553.68
26 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Aurum Proptech stock reached a low of 117.15 and a high of 123.50.

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price update :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹122, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹124.85

The current data of Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is 122 with a percent change of -2.28 and a net change of -2.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.28% and has decreased by 2.85.

26 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Aurum Proptech Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.31%
3 Months0.48%
6 Months9.02%
YTD0.12%
1 Year-0.72%
26 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price Today :Aurum Proptech trading at ₹123.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹123.85

The current data for Aurum Proptech stock shows that the price is 123.8. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a decrease of 0.05 in the stock's price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST Aurum Proptech share price Live :Aurum Proptech closed at ₹123.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Aurum Proptech on the BSE, there were 4797 shares traded at a closing price of 123.85.

