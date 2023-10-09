Avantel share price Today Live Updates : Avantel's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Avantel's stock opened at ₹287.7 and closed at ₹283.25. The stock had a high of ₹287.7 and a low of ₹252.2. The market capitalization of Avantel was ₹2204.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹290.4 and its 52-week low was ₹57.62. The BSE volume for Avantel shares was 534,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.