Avantel share price Today Live Updates : Avantel's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avantel stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 271.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.8 per share. Investors should monitor Avantel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avantel

On the last day, Avantel's stock opened at 287.7 and closed at 283.25. The stock had a high of 287.7 and a low of 252.2. The market capitalization of Avantel was 2204.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 290.4 and its 52-week low was 57.62. The BSE volume for Avantel shares was 534,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Avantel Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Avantel share price NSE Live :Avantel trading at ₹275.8, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹271.85

The current data of Avantel stock shows that the price is 275.8. There has been a 1.45 percent change, with a net change of 3.95.

09 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Avantel share price Today :Avantel trading at ₹271.85, down -4.02% from yesterday's ₹283.25

Avantel stock has a price of 271.85, which represents a decrease of 4.02%. This translates to a net change of -11.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Avantel share price Live :Avantel closed at ₹283.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Avantel had a BSE volume of 534,168 shares and closed at a price of 283.25.

