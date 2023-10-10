Avantel Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Avantel's stock opened at ₹268.6 and closed at ₹271.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹281 and a low of ₹260 during the day. The market capitalization of Avantel is ₹2,190.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹290.4 and ₹57.62, respectively. The total volume traded on the BSE for Avantel shares was 440,254.

