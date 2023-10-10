Hello User
Avantel Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avantel stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 271.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.1 per share. Investors should monitor Avantel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avantel

Avantel's stock opened at 268.6 and closed at 271.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 281 and a low of 260 during the day. The market capitalization of Avantel is 2,190.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 290.4 and 57.62, respectively. The total volume traded on the BSE for Avantel shares was 440,254.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Avantel share price Live :Avantel closed at ₹271.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Avantel's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 440,254. The closing price for the shares was 271.85.

