Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Avantel share price Today Live Updates : Avantel sees stock surge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avantel stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 17.36 %. The stock closed at 270.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317 per share. Investors should monitor Avantel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avantel

On the last day, Avantel's stock opened at 309 and closed at 270.1. The highest price reached during the day was 324.1, while the lowest was 300. The market capitalization of Avantel is currently 2570.55 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 290.4 and 58.2 respectively. The BSE volume for Avantel shares on the last day was 2,318,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Avantel share price Today :Avantel trading at ₹317, up 17.36% from yesterday's ₹270.1

Avantel stock has a current price of 317, with a percent change of 17.36 and a net change of 46.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 17.36% and an increase of 46.9 points. This suggests that investors have shown strong interest in Avantel, leading to a positive movement in its stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Avantel share price Live :Avantel closed at ₹270.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Avantel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,318,643. The closing price for the day was 270.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.