e-paper

Avantel Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Avantel stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 4.68 %. The stock closed at 317 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.85 per share. Investors should monitor Avantel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Avantel opened at 334 and closed at 317. The highest price reached during the day was 343.3, while the lowest was 325.5. The market capitalization of Avantel is currently at 2690.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 324.1, while the 52-week low is 58.2. The BSE volume for Avantel on that day was 1,039,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Avantel share price Live :Avantel closed at ₹317 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Avantel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,039,217. The closing price for the stock was 317.

