Avantel Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Avantel opened at ₹334 and closed at ₹317. The highest price reached during the day was ₹343.3, while the lowest was ₹325.5. The market capitalization of Avantel is currently at ₹2690.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹324.1, while the 52-week low is ₹58.2. The BSE volume for Avantel on that day was 1,039,217 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.