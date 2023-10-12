Avantel Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Avantel opened at ₹334 and closed at ₹317. The highest price reached during the day was ₹343.3, while the lowest was ₹325.5. The market capitalization of Avantel is currently at ₹2690.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹324.1, while the 52-week low is ₹58.2. The BSE volume for Avantel on that day was 1,039,217 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Avantel share price Live :Avantel closed at ₹317 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Avantel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,039,217. The closing price for the stock was ₹317.