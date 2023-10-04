Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had an opening price of ₹3751.3 and a closing price of ₹3722.5. The stock had a high of ₹3864.9 and a low of ₹3751.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹249,621.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4601.9, while the 52-week low is ₹3292.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.