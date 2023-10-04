Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 3722.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3856 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had an opening price of 3751.3 and a closing price of 3722.5. The stock had a high of 3864.9 and a low of 3751.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 249,621.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4601.9, while the 52-week low is 3292.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price NSE Live :Avenue Supermarts trading at ₹3856, up 3.59% from yesterday's ₹3722.5

The current stock price of Avenue Supermarts is 3856, with a percent change of 3.59% and a net change of 133.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.59% and has gained 133.5 points.

04 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Avenue Supermarts3836.35113.853.064601.93292.65248696.75
Aditya Consumer Marketing73.00.00.092.940.1106.83
Anjani Foods30.01.184.0936.320.083.85
Valencia Nutrition39.50.00.039.9910.9522.06
04 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3722.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had a trading volume of 13,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,722.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.