Avenue Supermarts share price Today Live Updates : Avenue Supermarts sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had an opening price of ₹3751.3 and a closing price of ₹3722.5. The stock had a high of ₹3864.9 and a low of ₹3751.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹249,621.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4601.9, while the 52-week low is ₹3292.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,711 shares.
The current stock price of Avenue Supermarts is ₹3856, with a percent change of 3.59% and a net change of 133.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.59% and has gained 133.5 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Avenue Supermarts
|3836.35
|113.85
|3.06
|4601.9
|3292.65
|248696.75
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|73.0
|0.0
|0.0
|92.9
|40.1
|106.83
|Anjani Foods
|30.0
|1.18
|4.09
|36.3
|20.0
|83.85
|Valencia Nutrition
|39.5
|0.0
|0.0
|39.99
|10.95
|22.06
On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had a trading volume of 13,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,722.5.
