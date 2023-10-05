Hello User
Avenue Supermarts Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Avenue Supermarts stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 3.99 %. The stock closed at 3722.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3871 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had an open price of 3751.3 and a close price of 3722.5. The stock reached a high of 3909.9 and a low of 3751.3. The market capitalization of the company is 251,898.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 4601.9 and the 52-week low is 3292.65. The BSE volume for the day was 41,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3722.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Avenue Supermarts on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 41,346. The closing price for the stock was 3,722.5.

