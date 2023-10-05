Avenue Supermarts Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day, Avenue Supermarts had an open price of ₹3751.3 and a close price of ₹3722.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3909.9 and a low of ₹3751.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹251,898.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4601.9 and the 52-week low is ₹3292.65. The BSE volume for the day was 41,346 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3722.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Avenue Supermarts on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 41,346. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,722.5.