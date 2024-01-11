Hello User
Avenue Supermarts Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 12:13 PM IST Trade
Avenue Supermarts stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 3819.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3817.25 per share. Investors should monitor Avenue Supermarts stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Avenue Supermarts Stock Price Today

Avenue Supermarts Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Avenue Supermarts opened at 3840.6 and closed at 3819.9. The stock had a high of 3841.4 and a low of 3804.6. The market capitalization of Avenue Supermarts is 248,399.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4203 and 3292.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1966 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 12:13 PM IST Avenue Supermarts share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Avenue Supermarts had a low price of 3804.6 and a high price of 3841.4 for the current day.

11 Jan 2024, 11:59 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy4443
Hold6566
Sell5555
Strong Sell4444
11 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Avenue Supermarts share price Live :Avenue Supermarts closed at ₹3819.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Avenue Supermarts on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1966. The closing price for the shares was 3819.9.

